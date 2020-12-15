Signal environment on MT5
Hello all,
I have recently subscribed to a signal and VPS.
When I 'enable realtime signal subscription' and in VPS 'Migrate all' , I get an error and upon checking journal, there is a error as attached.
If I click in VPS 'Migrate signal', migration is successful, but environment of signal becomes disabled and disconnected and the 'enable realtime signal subscription is automatically unchecked.
The signal colour in Navigator is Amber in both casese.
Please help! P.S. I have a few open trades on my own.
If you migrated signal subscription tp MQL5 VPS (and MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader, means: "your second Metatrader in cloud") so the subscription on your home Metatrader should become disabled and "enable realtime subscription" should be uncjecked on your home Metatrader, because the other Metatrader (MQL5 VPS) will use this subscription.
As I see from your screenshot - you migrated the EA or some tool which may be using dll. And dll is proibited on the forum.
Besides, it is not recommended to use EA or any any trading on the same trading account with the signal subscription.
If you want for more details - you can migrate your subscription to MQL5 VPS and attach VPS journal/logs as the *.txt files to the thread, and the people (users, moderators, etc) will analyze everything in case you feel that it may be something wrong for example.
Hello Sergey,
Your signal subscription migrated correctly, your original error was caused by an EA.
Thanks guys for the clarifications.
Seems to be working now, but the signal open and close price varies by a lot (I would assume some ping) but it is way too much for a ping of 4.24ms.
E.g - open price by sell signal is 126.499 (copied is 126.488), close price by signal is 126.476 (copied is 126.484).
What are your thoughts? Something to do with the amber colour next to signal?
Ok seems to working now. Any idea if the signals will be disturbed if I login into MT5 mobile to see the trades?
No, it won't affect your copying.
