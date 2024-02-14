Prevent copy signal from opening old trades
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Hi guys,
i'm copy trading a trader. Now the copy trading works, but the trader has open old trades. As soon as i start the signal it opens those trades over and over, even if i close them.
How can i prevent the signal from opening old trades to the current price???
I posted a screenshot and i thought it's enough to turn of the synchronization. But it does it even on "Enable realtime signal subscription".