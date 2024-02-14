Prevent copy signal from opening old trades

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Hi guys,


i'm copy trading a trader. Now the copy trading works, but the trader has open old trades. As soon as i start the signal it opens those trades over and over, even if i close them.

How can i prevent the signal from opening old trades to the current price??? 

I posted a screenshot and i thought it's enough to turn of the synchronization. But it does it even on "Enable realtime signal subscription".



 
akr-10: it opens those trades over and over, even if i close them.
Stop closing them. If your signal has an order open; so will you. PICNIC.
 
William Roeder #:
Stop closing them. If your signal has an order open; so will you. PICNIC.
But there should be a possibility to ignore specific trades or close them manually or no?
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