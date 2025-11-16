MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1320 - page 4

New comment
 

Here is where I get stuck using version 1090:



I replaced terminal.exe with version 1320 and it is working now.


So it seems we cannot open demo account from old MT4 releases.


Thanks.

 
Philippe Pauleau:

Here is where I get stuck using version 1090:

I replaced terminal.exe with version 1320 and it is working now.

So it seems we cannot open demo account from old MT4 releases.

After 1 March 2019, MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal builds below 1118 … will no longer be supported.
          Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019 - Android Trading Platform - MQL4 programming forum 2019.02.06
 

New build -

 
Where can i download setup file of MT4 build 1320 -1324? I can not find MT4 setup.exe from Metatrader4.com. When I click download link for MT4 desktop, downloaded MT5 64bit.  
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC to receive the most powerful and convenient tool for technical analysis and trading in the markets. During the first launch, you will be prompted to open a...
 
Oidov Bayanmandal Nyamaa:
Where can i download setup file of MT4 build 1320 -1324? I can not find MT4 setup.exe from Metatrader4.com. When I click download link for MT4 desktop, downloaded MT5 64bit.  

Sigh!

Learn to do a simple search!

As has been said hundreds if not thousands of times already.

Download MT4 from a broker!

 
Sergey Golubev:

New build -

As usual, there is no information coming from Metaquotes what has been changed in the latest build in comparison to the previous one... Or am I missing it somewhere?

 
rosspet6:

As usual, there is no information coming from Metaquotes what has been changed in the latest build in comparison to the previous one... Or am I missing it somewhere?

I think that 1324 must be a beta build. I don't think that they release any information about beta builds.

My MT4s are still 1320.

1234
New comment