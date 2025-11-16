MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1320 - page 4
Here is where I get stuck using version 1090:
I replaced terminal.exe with version 1320 and it is working now.
So it seems we cannot open demo account from old MT4 releases.
Thanks.
Support for older MetaTrader 4 Desktop and Android versions to end on March 1, 2019 - Android Trading Platform - MQL4 programming forum 2019.02.06
New build -
Where can i download setup file of MT4 build 1320 -1324? I can not find MT4 setup.exe from Metatrader4.com. When I click download link for MT4 desktop, downloaded MT5 64bit.
Sigh!
Learn to do a simple search!
As has been said hundreds if not thousands of times already.
Download MT4 from a broker!
New build -
As usual, there is no information coming from Metaquotes what has been changed in the latest build in comparison to the previous one... Or am I missing it somewhere?
I think that 1324 must be a beta build. I don't think that they release any information about beta builds.
My MT4s are still 1320.