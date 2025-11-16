MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1320 - page 3
MarketInfo returns a double. Show your code.
Nothing complicated
Works 99% of time when changing account returning the margin of the current symbol.
1% of time is returning -92233720368547760
I suspect something like symbol is not yet ready and MarketInfo cannot give the Margin ( despite IsConnected is true ), but this returned value -92233720368547760 is not supposed to happen and does not exist in the official error list.
And GetLastError() reports 0 ( No error )
For now I am using this piece of code as a workaround
MT4 was updated to 1322 build
Thanks for the info,
will try with this new release and let know if the bug is still here.
I tried twice to install MT4 but the file setup says MT4 and it installed MT5.
Could you link to the download for MT4 please?
Download from a broker.
Is this for the MetaQuotes demo only or is it also available at brokers?
Any change list available for 1322?
(the brokers are doing it later).
Hi
how can I get 1322 when MetaQuotes-Demo server does not want to open a new demo account ?
The registration of account is stucked on "Registration - Wait a little please"
No more demo account ?
It is how to open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo to update MT4 to the latest build:
So, as you see - I have many demo accounts with MetaQuotes-Demo.
But I need just one. I think - the other demo accounts will be disabled for inactivity.
Anyway, we can open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo with no problem.