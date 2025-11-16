MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1320 - page 3

Philippe Pauleau: MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED) is returning -92233720368547760 ( = - 0x 147ae 147ae 147b0 )

MarketInfo returns a double. Show your code.

 
William Roeder:

MarketInfo returns a double. Show your code.


Nothing complicated

Print(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED));


Works 99% of time when changing account returning the margin of the current symbol.

1% of time is returning -92233720368547760


I suspect something like symbol is not yet ready and MarketInfo cannot give the Margin ( despite IsConnected is true ), but this returned value -92233720368547760 is not supposed to happen and does not exist in the official error list.

And GetLastError() reports 0 ( No error )


For now I am using this piece of code as a workaround

   while( MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED) < 0 ) RefreshRates();
 

MT4 was updated to 1322 build

Metatrader 4 build 1322

 
Sergey Golubev:

MT4 was updated to 1322 build


Thanks for the info,

will try with this new release and let know if the bug is still here.

 
Sergey Golubev:

MT4 was updated to 1322 build

I tried twice to install MT4 but the file setup says MT4 and it installed MT5.

Could you link to the download for MT4 please?

 
5280 JM:

I tried twice to install MT4 but the file setup says MT4 and it installed MT5.

Could you link to the download for MT4 please?

Download from a broker.

 
Sergey Golubev:

MT4 was updated to 1322 build

Is this for the MetaQuotes demo only or is it also available at brokers?

Any change list available for 1322?

 
Andriy Moraru:

Is this for the MetaQuotes demo only or is it also available at brokers?

Any change list available for 1322?

I do not know (it was updated for me so - I reported it here).
(the brokers are doing it later).
 
Sergey Golubev:

MT4 was updated to 1322 build

Hi

how can I get 1322 when MetaQuotes-Demo server does not want to open a new demo account ?

The registration of account is stucked on "Registration - Wait a little please" 

No more demo account ?

Philippe Pauleau:

Hi

how can I get 1322 when MetaQuotes-Demo server does not want to open a new demo account ?

The registration of account is stucked on "Registration - Wait a little please" 

No more demo account ?

It is how to open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo to update MT4 to the latest build:

So, as you see - I have many demo accounts with MetaQuotes-Demo.
But I need just one. I think - the other demo accounts will be disabled for inactivity.
Anyway, we can open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo with no problem.

1234
