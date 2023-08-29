MQL5 VPS not migrating

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Hi I have a problem with my vps. I actually had two accounts and I have just deleted the one I was not using. Now I trust the problem will finally be solved.  The vps still says receiving virtual server status.
 
Thembelani Sithole:
Hi I have a problem with my vps. I actually had two accounts and I have just deleted the one I was not using. Now I trust the problem will finally be solved.  The vps still says receiving virtual server status.

Are you sure you have purchased your MQL5 VPS subscription with your thembelanisitho MQL5 account?

Do you see your MQL5 VPS subscpription here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

If yes, try to change to another server (Change Server), then restart your MT4/5 terminal and try to migrate again.



 

My current subscription appears here but I do not see the option to change server as advised before


my vps subscription

 
Thembelani Sithole #:

My current subscription appears here but I do not see the option to change server as advised before


Hover with your mouse between the account name and the broker server.

 
This is how my vps looks my vps
 
Do you mean hovering with the mouse at my mt5 login on the terminal
 
Even when I press stop the vps does not stop. Is there a way to refresh / restart the vps
 
Thembelani Sithole #:
Do you mean hovering with the mouse at my mt5 login on the terminal

No, here.

If you don't see any settings wheel, contact the Service Desk about it.



 
Thank you. it is solved
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