MQL5 VPS not migrating
Hi I have a problem with my vps. I actually had two accounts and I have just deleted the one I was not using. Now I trust the problem will finally be solved. The vps still says receiving virtual server status.
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Thembelani Sithole:
Hi I have a problem with my vps. I actually had two accounts and I have just deleted the one I was not using. Now I trust the problem will finally be solved. The vps still says receiving virtual server status.
Hi I have a problem with my vps. I actually had two accounts and I have just deleted the one I was not using. Now I trust the problem will finally be solved. The vps still says receiving virtual server status.
Are you sure you have purchased your MQL5 VPS subscription with your thembelanisitho MQL5 account?
Do you see your MQL5 VPS subscpription here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If yes, try to change to another server (Change Server), then restart your MT4/5 terminal and try to migrate again.
Do you mean hovering with the mouse at my mt5 login on the terminal
Thembelani Sithole #:
Do you mean hovering with the mouse at my mt5 login on the terminal
Do you mean hovering with the mouse at my mt5 login on the terminal
No, here.
If you don't see any settings wheel, contact the Service Desk about it.
Thank you. it is solved
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