Signal problems

New comment
 

my signal do not copy  i have this signal syncronisation failed ..

 

 
Ciprian Marian Nae:

my signal do not copy  i have this signal syncronisation failed ..

 

Contact your broker to enable trading for your trading account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Contact your broker to enable trading for your trading account.

ok thanks Eleni

 

Hi there,

I can't see my signal (Private Signal based on Alpari Demo account) on My Signals List.

When I try to create a new signal on the same account, it says this account is being used for another signal.

How can I recover my existing signal.

BR/ Atila

 
Atila Recep Akdeniz:

Hi there,

I can't see my signal (Private Signal based on Alpari Demo account) on My Signals List.

When I try to create a new signal on the same account, it says this account is being used for another signal.

How can I recover my existing signal.

BR/ Atila

Check all your signals, pirvate and all signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my

New comment