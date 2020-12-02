Signal problems
my signal do not copy i have this signal syncronisation failed ..
Contact your broker to enable trading for your trading account.
Contact your broker to enable trading for your trading account.
ok thanks Eleni
Hi there,
I can't see my signal (Private Signal based on Alpari Demo account) on My Signals List.
When I try to create a new signal on the same account, it says this account is being used for another signal.
How can I recover my existing signal.
BR/ Atila
Hi there,
I can't see my signal (Private Signal based on Alpari Demo account) on My Signals List.
When I try to create a new signal on the same account, it says this account is being used for another signal.
How can I recover my existing signal.
BR/ Atila
Check all your signals, pirvate and all signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my
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my signal do not copy i have this signal syncronisation failed ..