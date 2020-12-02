Diffrents between metatrader indicators

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hi

i have a diffrents between metatrader indicators when i use my local computer and when i use vps 


for examle (i added 2 photos )

photo 1.  When i use metatrader  at my computer (Also at trading view) i see CCI value of 81

Photo 1 my computer


photo 2. When i use metatrader  at VPS i see CCI value of 102 

Photo 2 vps

its happen also with other indicatior 

the problem that i design a EA base on my computer indicators values and when i run it on vps the values are difrrent


1. maybe i need to change something at metatrader option ? 

2. how i know if the back test values is like the vps or my computer ?

 
please someone can help me with this ? 
 
There is difference in prices quotes with different brokers so they have different prices but price difference is not big. This may be problem I think.
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