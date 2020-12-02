Diffrents between metatrader indicators
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hi
i have a diffrents between metatrader indicators when i use my local computer and when i use vps
for examle (i added 2 photos )
photo 1. When i use metatrader at my computer (Also at trading view) i see CCI value of 81
photo 2. When i use metatrader at VPS i see CCI value of 102
its happen also with other indicatior
the problem that i design a EA base on my computer indicators values and when i run it on vps the values are difrrent
1. maybe i need to change something at metatrader option ?
2. how i know if the back test values is like the vps or my computer ?