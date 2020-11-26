Help Me New EA ...Winner I think

I use this trading setup in paper trading, 

can you help me to back test it.

Open a buy position when the third candle is up the moving average. complete candel

short when the third complete candel is down....

close the position when the first open candel is down or up the moving average.

Marco Manzotti :

Please describe in more detail. Attach (using the button ) drawings.

 
Marco Manzotti: can you help me to back test it.

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help 2017.04.21

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12

