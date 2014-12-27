Does anyone find this same issue?

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Comments that do not relate to the "List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds", have been moved into this topic.
You can't post in this topic, so I moved your comment here.
 

My MetaTrader 5 just updated to build 1035, but I can't find "Strategy Builder" feature...... Is it because I still use Windows XP Pro SP3 (32-bit)?


Also I found a little bit annoying line... it's green color "Show Last Price Line" (already found this bug since previous build 1010)......
It's annoying because I trade using horizontal line, and this 'last price' green line often mixed with my own horizontal line ....

I try to disable it inside Chart Properties,,, but everytime I start MetaTrader 5, the "Last Price Line" always re-enabled again.... That's why I call this annoying bug.

Does anyone find this same issue?

Service Desk?... well it's been a week & still no respond/answered until now

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
angevoyageur:
Comments that do not relate to the "List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds", have been moved into this topic.
You can't post in this topic, so I moved your comment here.

sorry angevoyageur ......

at first, I thought it's related,,,, because option to enable/disable "Show last price line" is new feature (maybe start from MetaTrader 5 build 1010).

but it has bug in chart setting.


Maybe you can help me writing to service desk..... as moderator, your report may be prioritized than me.

 
widhie75:

sorry angevoyageur ......

at first, I thought it's related,,,, because option to enable/disable "Show last price line" is new feature (maybe start from MetaTrader 5 build 1010).

but it has bug in chart setting.


Maybe you can help me writing to service desk..... as moderator, your report may be prioritized than me.

I can't reproduce this "bug".
 
angevoyageur:
I can't reproduce this "bug".

Maybe using picture will be more easier to explain.

1. By default, MetaTrader 5 showing "last price line" with green color.

2. Disable "Show last price line" (Inside Chart Properties)

3. Last price line dissapeared.... seems everything OK

** Exit Metatrader 5 terminal , and then run it again **

4. Last price line re-appeared again (I think it is bug, because it should be dissapeared)

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