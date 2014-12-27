Does anyone find this same issue?
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- Questions
- Is calendar still available in MT5 ?
My MetaTrader 5 just updated to build 1035, but I can't find "Strategy Builder" feature...... Is it because I still use Windows XP Pro SP3 (32-bit)?
Also I found a little bit annoying line... it's green color "Show Last Price Line" (already found this bug since previous build 1010)......
It's annoying because I trade using horizontal line, and this 'last price' green line often mixed with my own horizontal line ....
I try to disable it inside Chart Properties,,, but everytime I start MetaTrader 5, the "Last Price Line" always re-enabled again.... That's why I call this annoying bug.
Does anyone find this same issue?
Service Desk?... well it's been a week & still no respond/answered until now
- www.mql5.com
sorry angevoyageur ......
at first, I thought it's related,,,, because option to enable/disable "Show last price line" is new feature (maybe start from MetaTrader 5 build 1010).
but it has bug in chart setting.
Maybe you can help me writing to service desk..... as moderator, your report may be prioritized than me.
sorry angevoyageur ......
at first, I thought it's related,,,, because option to enable/disable "Show last price line" is new feature (maybe start from MetaTrader 5 build 1010).
but it has bug in chart setting.
Maybe you can help me writing to service desk..... as moderator, your report may be prioritized than me.
I can't reproduce this "bug".
Maybe using picture will be more easier to explain.
1. By default, MetaTrader 5 showing "last price line" with green color.
2. Disable "Show last price line" (Inside Chart Properties)
3. Last price line dissapeared.... seems everything OK
** Exit Metatrader 5 terminal , and then run it again **
4. Last price line re-appeared again (I think it is bug, because it should be dissapeared)
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