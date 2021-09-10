Hull moving average indicator that gives and alert when a candle crosses and closes on the other side of the HMA.

Hello, 

   Does anyone have a HMA indicator that gives a pop up alert when price crosses?  Preferably a MTF version if possible.  I've searched and searched and I can't seem to find one.  


Thanks in advance.

 
There are a lot of variations of HMA (Hull Moving Average) indicator,dont know which one exact you required

anyway there is a difference in between price crosses and color on slope change (based on periods applied)

zl hull arrows

EURUSDH1-wide hull averages

 
Mntiwana,

  Thanks for the reply.  Yes I have several hma's that change color on slope change that also give me an alert when the slope changes.  But I'm looking for one that gives an alert when the price crosses.  I have a MTF version that allows me to drop a higher time frame hma on a lower time frame.  example:  I can drop a 4 hour hma on a 1 hour chart.  For the strategy I'm testing I need to know when a candle crosses and closes across the hma.  Just trying to stream line things a bit.  I still work a full time job so its hard, time wise, to scroll through 20 something different charts to look for the cross over every 1 to 4 hours.

