PositionClass Help
Please use the Styler to generate the code, and insert the code into the forum using the button (the first time I corrected your sheet from the text).
Geoffrey Warren Brown: Here is my class, what am I doing wrong ?
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using SRC).
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Be precise and informative about your problem
How can we know what it's doing and what you want it to do?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi All,
Its been a while since uni and i am struggling with my position class
I need to be able to create a cList of my PositionClass:CObject and iterate through it etc.
I get an invalid pointer when I try to access the Profit() function of a PositionClass in the list.
Here is my class, what am I doing wrong ?