Arbitrage Trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How triangular arbitrage system work? Can trade in only one broker?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.11.18 16:28
Arbitrage
- adaptable strategies for all market conditions (choppy and trending market conditions - the key thread
- Statistical Arbitrage - discussion thread
- Low-Risk Hedge (Arbitrage) Trading Methodology - discussion thread
- Triangular Arbitrage- discussion thread
- more info in search here
CodeBase
- Trade-Arbitrage - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Arbitrage Synthetic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Arbitrage - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Arbitrage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Arbitrage II - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
The articles
- Triangular arbitrage
- Forex Arbitrage Trading: Relationship Assessment Panel
- Triangular arbitrage with predictions
- Bi-Directional Trading and Hedging of Positions in MetaTrader 5 Using the HedgeTerminal API, Part 2
The blogs
- get posts here
The market
- many in search here
Forex Arbitrage Trading: Relationship Assessment Panel
My journey in algorithmic Forex trading has been going on for many years — years of trial, error, sleepless nights and rare but vivid victories. During this time, I've tried everything from simple indicators to complex machine learning systems. But one idea kept bothering me: what if the market isn't so perfect? What if there are cracks behind the chaotic flickering of quotes, through which you can look into its essence and probably get some profit? That's how I came to arbitrage analysis, an approach that became a real discovery for me, almost a revelation.
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