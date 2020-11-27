Problem with MTF Trendline Indicator
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Weekly/Monthly is not supported in the tester.
'Testing Features and Limits in MetaTrader 4' - MQL4 Articles 2012 (The comment about “Zero bar of another timeframe,” is no longer valid.)
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On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
-
Weekly/Monthly is not supported in the tester.
'Testing Features and Limits in MetaTrader 4' - MQL4 Articles 2012 (The comment about “Zero bar of another timeframe,” is no longer valid.)
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
I am not testing it on strategy tester..
Also i am not trying to access a candle or an indicator..
I want to use GetValueByTime and get the value of a trendline that was created on 4hr timeframe....but on daily weekly and monhtly i get 0
Also if create the trendline on 30min timeframe i get 0 value on timeframes above 30min
How can i get the values of trendline on all the timeframes?
Do not double post!
I have deleted your duplicated topic.
I want to use GetValueByTime and get the value of a trendline that was created on 4hr timeframe....but on daily weekly and monhtly i get 0
Show the code if you want help.
Do not double post!
I have deleted your duplicated topic.
I want to use GetValueByTime and get the value of a trendline that was created on 4hr timeframe....but on daily weekly and monhtly i get 0
Show the code if you want help.
This is the code. I have posted on the first post too. Ant help woud be much appreciated.
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, " #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Timeframe=240; int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping int StartPoint=13; int EndPoint=8; string label="Trendline"; if(ObjectFind(NULL,label)==0) ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label, OBJ_TREND, 0, iTime(NULL,Timeframe,StartPoint),iLow(NULL,Timeframe,StartPoint), iTime(NULL,Timeframe,EndPoint),iLow(NULL,Timeframe,EndPoint), 0, 0); Print("Start Trendline Value :"+ObjectGetValueByTime(NULL,label,iTime(NULL,Timeframe,StartPoint),0)); Print("End Trendline Value :"+ObjectGetValueByTime(NULL,label,iTime(NULL,Timeframe,EndPoint),0)); Print("StartPoint "+Timeframe+" "+StartPoint); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
This is one of the reasons why, in my opinion, you should only use trend-lines on the TF where they are drawn.
Although the 2 time anchors are different on the H4 chart, on the weekly chart both of them are within the same bar. This means that the trendline is vertical and that is why you are getting 0.
Try a start and end point that are in different weeks and you will get values.
This is one of the reasons why, in my opinion, you should only use trend-lines on the TF where they are drawn.
Although the 2 time anchors are different on the H4 chart, on the weekly chart both of them are within the same bar. This means that the trendline is vertical and that is why you are getting 0.
Try a start and end point that are in different weeks and you will get values.
Yes the start and end point work fine...but i have problem when i try to get the price of other shifts of the trendline...
Is there any other way that could make it work...i have to create an MTF Trendline indicator and get prices from all shifts of the trendline
Yes the start and end point work fine...but i have problem when i try to get the price of other shifts of the trendline...
Is there any other way that could make it work...i have to create an MTF Trendline indicator and get prices from all shifts of the trendline
Did you read my post that you have quoted?
This is one of the reasons why, in my opinion, you should only use trend-lines on the TF where they are drawn.
Although the 2 time anchors are different on the H4 chart, on the weekly chart both of them are within the same bar. This means that the trendline is vertical and that is why you are getting 0.
Try a start and end point that are in different weeks and you will get values.
If the trend-line is vertical there are no other shifts to get values from.
Hello i want to create a trendline on 4hr Timeframe and access the starting point price of the trendline (or any shift of the trendline) on all the other timeframes.
From 1min to Daily timeframes i get the correct price but on weekly and montlhy the price i get is 0
How can i get the correct price on all timeframes. Is there any prblem on my code or there is a problem on mql4 language?Here are the results i get
There is error : the name of the line is not the same
if(ObjectFind(NULL,label)==0) ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label, OBJ_TREND, 0, iTime(NULL,Timef ObjectGetValueByTime(NULL,label,iTime(NU
And also you have to add a fonction : int start()
There is error : the name of the line is not the same
And also you have to add a fonction : int start()
ObjectGetTimeByShift require an id_chart
in the others fonctions it is facultative, we can put an chart_id or not.
OjectCreate have to have a chart_id, so the name of the line is the same in the two fonctions
double ObjectGetValueByTime( long chart_id, // chart ID string object_name, // object name datetime time, // time int line_id=0 // line ID );
bool ObjectCreate( long chart_id, // chart ID string object_name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT object_type, // object type int sub_window, // window index datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point double price1, // price of the first anchor point ... datetime timeN=0, // time of the N-th anchor point double priceN=0 // price of the N-th anchor point ); The function creates an object with the specified name, type, and the initial coordinates in the specified chart subwindow: bool ObjectCreate( string object_name, // object name ENUM_OBJECT object_type, // object type int sub_window, // window index datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point double price1, // price of the first anchor point datetime time2=0, // time of the second anchor point double price2=0, // price of the second anchor point datetime time3=0, // time of the third anchor point double price3=0 // price of the third anchor point );
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Hello i want to create a trendline on 4hr Timeframe and access the starting point price of the trendline (or any shift of the trendline) on all the other timeframes.
From 1min to Daily timeframes i get the correct price but on weekly and montlhy the price i get is 0
How can i get the correct price on all timeframes. Is there any prblem on my code or there is a problem on mql4 language?
Here are the results i get