MTF Indicator Problem with M1 Candles Loading
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int OnInit(){ Comment("1min Last Bar High: ",iHigh(NULL,1,1));
Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.
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On MT4: Unless the chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open,) thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there,) so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero on the first call.
-
Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.
-
On MT4: Unless the chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open,) thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there,) so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero on the first call.
Hello and thank you very much for your reply. But i am really confused. Could you help on what kind of code i should use to get the latest prices of all timeframes from the current timeframe>?
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Hello i created an MTF Indicator that shows the price of last candle's high price of the latest formed candle from M1 timeframe
When i open the chart and the current timeframe is different than M1 the price i get is wrong.
When i change to the M1 timeframe the price i get is correct.
Can i get the correct price from the other timeframes too without having to load the M1 timeframe first?
I suppose there is a problem with loading the latest data from M1 timeframe. How can i solve this issue??