MTF Indicator Problem with M1 Candles Loading

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Hello i created an MTF Indicator that shows the price of last candle's high price of the latest formed candle from M1 timeframe

  

#property copyright "Copyright 2020"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   Comment("1min Last Bar High: ",iHigh(NULL,1,1));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


When i open the chart and the current timeframe is different than M1 the price i get is wrong.

     

When i change to the M1 timeframe the price i get is correct.

   

 

Can i get the correct price from the other timeframes too without having to load the M1 timeframe first?

I suppose there is a problem with loading the latest data from M1 timeframe. How can i solve this issue?? 

  
  1. int OnInit(){
   Comment("1min Last Bar High: ",iHigh(NULL,1,1));

    Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:

    1. Terminal starts.
    2. Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
    3. OnInit is called.
    4. For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
    5. Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
    6. New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
    7. New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.


  2. On MT4: Unless the chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
    The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open,) thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there,) so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero on the first call.

 
William Roeder:

  1. Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:

    1. Terminal starts.
    2. Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
    3. OnInit is called.
    4. For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
    5. Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
    6. New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
    7. New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.


  2. On MT4: Unless the chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
    The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open,) thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there,) so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero on the first call.

Hello and thank you very much for your reply. But i am really confused. Could you help on what kind of code i should use to get the latest prices of all timeframes from the current timeframe>?

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