PROBLEM with candlesticks plot - page 2
Hey Vladimir , I tweaked your code just to explore and learn. Now it's exactly like my previous code but yours work and mine don't. It's the exact copy now. What am I missing ?
I can't read minds. Insert your code using the button
Your tweaked one works like a charm. Mine which is the copy it's not working at all... Tks
Why did you insert TWO SAME CODES?
It's what I'm trying to say...
My code ( the first posted ) and your code now are the same. You previously told me that my code was wrong.
I just opened your code and tweaked it a little bit in order to understand my errors. But there were no errors since the beginning with my original code.
Your tweaked one DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES is fully working while my code(Chart_Candles) which is exactly the same copy it's not working at all as you can see from the picture.
Did you get it ? :)
No, I do not understand you, especially since I do not read the code in the pictures (screenshots). Want to ask a question: ask your question in one post at once. I showed you the working code. Study it and use it.
Buffers default to as-series. The OnCalculate arrays have no defaults. Set your direction.
Sorry William. It's not a problem of direction. I have LITERALLY hand typed every single letter of the code given by Vladimir. I recorded a video about this. As soon as I run the Vladimir code everything works but as soon as I run my code which is the exact hand typed copy i get the error that you see in the picture. But if I copy and paste ( CTRL + C , CTRL + V ) from the Vlad code everything worked fine. This was happening on the 2690.
I have uninstalled everything and re-installed the newest 2692 and everything seams to be working fine. I don't know...***