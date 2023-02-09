Receiving different losses on the same position size, with the same stop loss
In example 3, the position with 0.46 lots closed in a loss of 23 points (there was slippage), hence the extra loss.
In example 2, one of the positions slipped as well with a loss of 22 points.
In example 1, one of the positions slipped 3 points at a loss of 23 points.
In all, this is totally normal. Slippage is normal. It is part of the trading costs that one must account for and try to mitigate.
In example 3, the position with 0.46 lots closed in a loss of 23 points (there was slippage), hence the extra loss.
In example 2, one of the positions slipped as well with a loss of 22 points.
In example 1, one of the positions slipped 3 points at a loss of 23 points.
In all, this is totally normal. Slippage is normal. It is part of the trading costs that one must account for and try to mitigate.
Thanks Fernando, i thought that might be the case, but i couldn't see the closing price of each of the positions to clarify.
How were you able to see the slippage? or did you work it out based on pip value?
Many Thanks,
What do you mean by you couldn't see the closing prices? They are in your screenshots.
Stop-loss was at 0.63790, but closed at 0.63787 (3 point slippage).
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Hi Guys,
I was coding a dollar value lot calculator when i realised that the losses from my positions were different, even though the lot sizes and stop losses were set to the same Point value.
Can someone explain why this might be? It's making the testing of the calculator a little tricky!
In Example 3, i have 3 positions, 2 of which are 0.92 lots, both of which closed at 19.98. The third position is 50% of 0.92 lots, 0.46, and would expect to see a loss of 50% of 19.98, but as you can see it's higher.
Examples 1 and 2 show positions of the same size, with different loss values.
Thanks in advance