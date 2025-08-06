Indicators: Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover
hello. thank you for indicator which colour is which EMA ?
hello. gold is the first indicator in parameters (55)
blue is second indicator (9)
red is (21)
hi I would like to make an EA is there any way you can help me?
do you want to write it by your self or what? are you a programmer?
Hi Hassane,
I have downloaded your 3 ema ea and cannot get it to attach to a chart???
Usually this is pretty straightforward ......
Any ideas? Must one pay for this ea?
Also, I have been wanting to make a similar ea but with a few more conditions.
Can you do more intensive programming than what you presented here?
Regards,
Neil
Hi Hassane,
I have downloaded your 3 ema ea and cannot get it to attach to a chart???
Usually this is pretty straightforward ......
Any ideas? Must one pay for this ea?
Also, I have been wanting to make a similar ea but with a few more conditions.
Can you do more intensive programming than what you presented here?
Regards,
Neil
hello it is not EA it is indicator <Deleted>
Hi,
Will be interesting to follow. Suggetion of modification: Could you please add a few pips to make the arrows away from the candle? or the ATR is probably best.
Thanks
Hi,
Will be interesting to follow. Suggetion of modification: Could you please add a few pips to make the arrows away from the candle? or the ATR is probably best.
Thanks
ya it is easy to modify by changing the value for buffer 1 and 2
Is this indicator applicable for all Time Frame?
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Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover:
Hassane Zibara
Author: Hassane Zibara