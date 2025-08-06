Indicators: Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover

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Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover:

Hassane Zibara

Swing trading 3 EMA Crossover

Author: Hassane Zibara

 
hello. thank you for indicator which colour is which EMA ?
 
Abu Ridwaan:
hello. thank you for indicator which colour is which EMA ?

hello. gold is the first indicator in parameters (55) 

blue is second indicator (9)

red is (21)

 
hi I would like to make an EA is there any way you can help me?
 
952981:
hi I would like to make an EA is there any way you can help me?

do you want to write it by your self or what? are you a programmer?

 
nice indicator
 

Hi Hassane,

I have downloaded your 3 ema ea and cannot get it to attach to a chart???

Usually this is pretty straightforward ......

Any ideas? Must one pay for this ea?

Also, I have been wanting to make a similar ea but with a few more conditions.

Can you do more intensive programming than what you presented here?

Regards,

Neil

 
Neil Paton:

Hi Hassane,

I have downloaded your 3 ema ea and cannot get it to attach to a chart???

Usually this is pretty straightforward ......

Any ideas? Must one pay for this ea?

Also, I have been wanting to make a similar ea but with a few more conditions.

Can you do more intensive programming than what you presented here?

Regards,

Neil

hello it is not EA it is indicator <Deleted>

 

Hi,

Will be interesting to follow. Suggetion of modification: Could you please add a few pips to make the arrows away from the candle? or the ATR is probably best.

Thanks

 
dalkungen:

Hi,

Will be interesting to follow. Suggetion of modification: Could you please add a few pips to make the arrows away from the candle? or the ATR is probably best.

Thanks

ya it is easy to modify by changing the value for buffer 1 and 2 

 

Is this indicator applicable for all Time Frame?

12
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