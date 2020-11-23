Indicators: Visual Trend Indicator

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Visual Trend Indicator:

Visual multi-timeframe trend indicator.

Visual Trend Indicator

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

 
How do I set the time frame to less than an hour?
 

why you need to use MA100 for this program

 
said fathi:
How do I set the time frame to less than an hour?
The_Captain RIT:

why you need to use MA100 for this program

You do not need to.

Chose another period.

Regards.

Jan.

 
hi i am trying this indicator right now. For GOLD, H1 H4 D1 all in red. W1 and M are green in color. I tried the sale where the indicator was mostly red sales but it lost up to -600 dollars. I tried almost everything in forex, but I could not figure out which is the most used, or rather, the most effective time frame. The essence of Forex is time frames. usually people use 15M. Why are you only using H1 and beyond? I will continue to test this indicator.
 
Taha Işık:
hi i am trying this indicator right now. For GOLD, H1 H4 D1 all in red. W1 and M are green in color. I tried the sale where the indicator was mostly red sales but it lost up to -600 dollars. I tried almost everything in forex, but I could not figure out which is the most used, or rather, the most effective time frame. The essence of Forex is time frames. usually people use 15M. Why are you only using H1 and beyond? I will continue to test this indicator.

Hi Taha,

the theory says that you should take trades only when there is the same color on all TF.

All red means wait for a signal to SELL and all green means wait for the signal to BUY.

But be extremely carreful nothing is 100% sure in markets. 

It is better to combine indicators with candlestick patterns and levels than to use them solely.

Take care.

Regards.

Jan.  

 
this indicator is good for me when you know when to use it. Thanks Jan.
 
The_Captain RIT:
this indicator is good for me when you know when to use it. Thanks Jan.

Thanks. Jan.

 
JAN OPOCENSKY:

Thanks. Jan.

Jan 
For gold with is best M5?? I would like to also know can you obtain trend information in your own via an app?? 
I am not sure of the all the details. Thank you  
 
Dwayne Gold:
Jan 
For gold with is best M5?? I would like to also know can you obtain trend information in your own via an app?? 
I am not sure of the all the details. Thank you  

Hi,

I think there is no "correct" timeframe for any market (symbol, instrument).

The timeframe should fit your personality, your strategy.

Regards.

Jan. 

 

Jan,

Thanks for this indicator.  I'm testing it with my other indicators and it seems to play nicely with them!


Mike

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