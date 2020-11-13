problem with MT4 platform installacion indicator
Fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login (not by your email) and forum password.
Your forum losin is sebek73
read post #8 for more information.
I AM LOGIN , BUT I CAN INSTALL
CAN'T DOWNLOAD
So, press Install button and install it.
If some problem with it - check Internet Explorer (Internet Explorer the latest version should be installed in your computer; I am having version 11), because the Market tab is using Internet Explorer.
And check Metatrader journal for possible error for example (if something is wring or something is fine so it is written in Metatrader journal).
There is one thread with similar problem: product is purchased but not downloaded yet
And the user fixed it on the following way:
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
produkt is purchesed, but not download yet ?
where l have to download from ?
when l press install nothing is hapen
help me please