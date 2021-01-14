Minimum price to be able to rent an ea in the market?

Is it possible that there is a new pricing policy for the page?

If so and someone has it, they could put the link where to consult the new minimum prices policy
 
The minimum sell price for new products is $30, there is no limit for rentals (as far as I know).

 
Until this morning it was $ 10, this morning it allowed me to use this value, now it admits at least $ 30, but I have not read anything about it

The $30 minimum price has been enforced for more than a year now for new products.

Lower prices than that were remained for those products that were published earlier, but probably after editing are counted as new products.

 
Eleni, this morning it was like that, now it has changed, that's why I ask, until at least this morning at 8.00 Spanish time, what you say was valid.

Now it does not seem, so I ask if anyone has received dice from this change in price policy.

 
I agree with you.
They changed something



I will ask the MQL5.com admins and let you know.
 
tk

 

I was informed that the minimum rental price is $30 from now on, something that I find illogical.

When a simple EA or utility has a small $30 or $40 buyout price, it can't have a $30 1 month rental price.

I think they haven't thought of that very well.

 
I totally agree with you,
That prevents or limits the rental of products a lot, I think there has to be a beneficial relationship for the client between the minimum price for buying a product and the minimum price for renting a product

 

Dear all,

I have to agree with Eleni and Marta. Unlogical as well as total lack of information from Metaquotes to the sellers here. I offer so many indicators here where I have a buy price of $30 and a rent price of $10. Now whenever I need to upload an update I will have to remove the rent option since the minimal rent price is $30, which of course does not make sence to set if you have the same buy price. Can please someone here with some influence or direct channel to Metaquotes at least try to get them to reconsider this?

