VOTE for lower price for RENTAL

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To support users / devs that would like to test a product / library, please lower the minimum price limitation on market.
I'm aware of the following rule in the market:
The minimal price for all products in the Market is 30.00 USD. From this price the Market service charges 20% fee, i.e. when selling a Product for 100 USD the Seller will get 100 USD - 20% = 80 USD. Therefore, please properly consider the commission amount when determining a price for your Product.
But please revise it to allow lower price for trial period.

Thank you.

lower minimum price

 
Soewono Effendi:
To support users / devs that would like to test a product / library, please lower the minimum price limitation on market.
I'm aware of the following rule in the market: But please revise it to allow lower price for trial period.

Thank you.


I support . 

And if possible for the minimum price to go below 10$ ,even better .

 
I have proposed that numerous times but it wasn't accepted.
 
Just wondering, 
- is it TECHNICAL issue (site rogramming, payment gateway, etc.)
- GREED
- or simply pure IGNORANCE ?

I doubt that the "forced" higher price is for the sake and/or benefit of sellers on mql market.

Vote please.... your support is needed for the community to thrive.
Thank you.
 
Soewono Effendi:
Just wondering, 
- is it TECHNICAL issue (site rogramming, payment gateway, etc.)
- GREED
- or simply pure IGNORANCE ?

I doubt that the "forced" higher price is for the sake and/or benefit of sellers on mql market.

Vote please.... your support is needed for the community to thrive.
Thank you.

imo it is no question. greed is the only reason. but i vote for lower minimum price, since $10 usd a weeks wages for certain currencies, therefore these countries are not able to buy stuff on marketplace. But another idea is that there be a different minimum price according to your home country. That way a minimum can be set for each currency and/or country.

 
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