VOTE for lower price for RENTAL
Soewono Effendi:
To support users / devs that would like to test a product / library, please lower the minimum price limitation on market.
I'm aware of the following rule in the market: But please revise it to allow lower price for trial period.
Thank you.
To support users / devs that would like to test a product / library, please lower the minimum price limitation on market.
I'm aware of the following rule in the market: But please revise it to allow lower price for trial period.
Thank you.
I support .
And if possible for the minimum price to go below 10$ ,even better .
I have proposed that numerous times but it wasn't accepted.
Just wondering,
- is it TECHNICAL issue (site rogramming, payment gateway, etc.)
- GREED
- or simply pure IGNORANCE ?
I doubt that the "forced" higher price is for the sake and/or benefit of sellers on mql market.
Vote please.... your support is needed for the community to thrive.
Thank you.
Soewono Effendi:
Just wondering,
Just wondering,
- is it TECHNICAL issue (site rogramming, payment gateway, etc.)
- GREED
- or simply pure IGNORANCE ?
I doubt that the "forced" higher price is for the sake and/or benefit of sellers on mql market.
Vote please.... your support is needed for the community to thrive.
Thank you.
imo it is no question. greed is the only reason. but i vote for lower minimum price, since $10 usd a weeks wages for certain currencies, therefore these countries are not able to buy stuff on marketplace. But another idea is that there be a different minimum price according to your home country. That way a minimum can be set for each currency and/or country.
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
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I'm aware of the following rule in the market:
Thank you.