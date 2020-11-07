CArrayObj and struct
Have also tried a class rather than a structure and that doesn't work either:
Code:
#include <Arrays/ArrayObj.mqh> class CTest : protected CObject { private: double a; double b; datetime c; public: void setA(const double value) { a = value; }; void setB(const double value) { b = value; }; void setC(const datetime value) { c = value; }; double getA() { return a; }; }; CArrayObj *obj = new CArrayObj; void OnStart() { //--- CTest tc; tc.setA(1.0); tc.setB(2.0); tc.setC(iTime(NULL,0,0)); obj.Add(tc); const test_t r = obj.At(0); PrintFormat("obj[0].a = %f", r.getA()); delete obj; }
Errors:
lippmaje:
It works only with objects derived from CObject. And that means classes only.
or
Ok, thanks very much.
This should work (untested):
CTest tc; tc.setA(1.0); tc.setB(2.0); tc.setC(iTime(NULL,0,0)); obj.Add(&tc); CTest *r = obj.At(0); PrintFormat("obj[0].a = %f", r.getA());
Hello,
I'm trying to add a series of structures to a CArrayObj but having problems. Could someone point me to the solution please?
My code is as follows:
and I'm receiving these compilation errors:
Seems to be a conversion type of problem but I've tried casting to both test_t and CObject with no success. Help please?
Thanks.