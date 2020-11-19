EA upload error?? HELP!

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hello I have tried to upload my ea but I am receiving these error codes.could someone please help me resolve them?

OOP in MQL5 by Example: Processing Warning and Error Codes
OOP in MQL5 by Example: Processing Warning and Error Codes
  • www.mql5.com
Before we start developing, let's get acquainted with some features of the OOP, which will be used in this article.  Of course, we will use structures and classes. These are the basics of object oriented languages. A structure is a construction that allows containing a set of variables and functions of different types (except void). A class as...
 
Bradley Thomas Farrington:
hello I am struggling to upload an ea aswell. it is showing these errors. however the ea is to be only traded on a one hour timeframe which is why I think it is producing errors. anyone know how I can solve this?

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

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The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

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