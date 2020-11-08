Hull moving average indicator arrow display upon slope change problem
Hi all,
I can't seem to figure out how to display an arrow only upon the immediate slope change (i.e. change in colour of the current slope) candle, and not again until the slope changes once more.
How would one go about doing so?
Are you trying code it by your own without sufficient coding expertise ?
required "CUSTOM/VTLS.mqh" include file for to work and to check/test it
Are you trying code it by your own without sufficient coding expertise ?
required "CUSTOM/VTLS.mqh" include file for to work and to check/test it
I have sufficient coding expertise.
Furthermore, below is a screenshot of the function you need to include in the necessary file. After you've done so, I await your feedback with a potential solution, thank you!
What actually you are looking for and or trying to form something
If you run the program(s) and see the current outcome and then proceed to look at the screenshot named UNDESIRED.png that I attached in my first post when creating this topic, you'll see that a multitude of arrows are shown upon the slope change (i.e. the colour change from red to green and vice-versa), which is not what I want. However, the desired outcome, as can be seen in the attached screenshot named DESIRED.png, is what I am trying to achieve.
You understand?
"HMA nrp alerts + arrows + snd"
Here is Mladen's extended code of HUll,enhanced by Mrtools,sound option by file45
PS : for to equalize with your posted one,set methods to LWMA,price to close,speed to 2
5 methods supportive
22 price options
3 state display option
shift option
line width option
full alerting package
full arrowing package
interpolated mtf
Mntiwana, I have a question or, rather, this question goes out to anyone who can answer it.
To make my question clearer, I have added visuals.
PERFECT INDI OUTCOME:
UNDESIRED EA ICUSTOM FUNCTION CALL OUTCOME:
What is the problem?????
I have sat for hours and hours trying to figure this out as to why the INDI will have the desired outcome but an iCustom function call within my EA to do the exact same thing, but this time create an ellipses object instead of initialising the buffer, does not have the desired outcome.
Can anyone help me or point me in the right direction on how to find a solution to this aggravating problem?
