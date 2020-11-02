list of VPS error codes

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Good day,

Received this message in vps expert journal: trade disabled code: 10017

Is there a list of error codes and their description available?

[Deleted]  
JAMES PETER WILKINSON:

Good day,

Received this message in vps expert journal: trade disabled code: 10017

Is there a list of error codes and their description available?

Check return codes of the trade server in MQL5 documentation.
 
Anonymous3 Geek:
Check return codes of the trade server in MQL5 documentation.

thanks https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codes

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Trade Server Return Codes
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Trade Server Return Codes
  • www.mql5.com
when attempting to fully or partially close a position if the total volume of the already present close orders and the newly placed one exceeds the current position volume The number of open positions simultaneously present on an account can be limited by the server settings. After a limit is reached, the server returns the...
 

Greetings to all,

I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.

 
NoLalayna:

Greetings to all,

I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.

The 81 ms ping is very good.
I think - you find this figures in MQL5 VPS journal, right? because Metatrader does not show any VPS ping ...

This thread is about the ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526 (one page only to read)
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
  • 2018.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
hello i Check my Server After My EA work until See fast do my order ( ms ) i show this happend , how that...
 
Sergey Golubev:
The 81 ms ping is very good.
I think - you find this fogures in MQL5 VPS journal, right? because metatrader does not show any VPS ping ...

This thread is about the ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526 (one page only to read)
Thanks for your reply Sergey but I have read that one needs latency to be in the range of 1 to 3 for trading so I don't understand why you say this is good. I will however go check your suggested link out for more info. My window disconnects and reconnect from time to time since I hooked up with the vps
 
NoLalayna:
Thanks for your reply Sergey but I have read that one needs latency to be in the range of 1 to 3 for trading so I don't understand why you say this is good. I will however go check your suggested link out for more info. My window disconnects and reconnect from time to time since I hooked up with the vps
1 to 3 ms latency is necessary in case you are making high-frequency trading (many trades in 1 ms).
And 80 ms is very good for normal trading (because the broker's server needs some time to execute the trade/order, and it is not 1 or 2 ms sorry).
[Deleted]  
NoLalayna:

Greetings to all,

I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.

Maybe you did not select a vps closest to your trade server. But still, 80ms is pretty fast. Start your stop watch and try to stop it before it goes past that figure. ;)
 

Some help please. Registering VPS on MT4 terminal. I chose the free plan, and when I click NEXT , the terminal closes out. And when I bring it back up no VPS registered .

[Deleted]  
melissa elizabeth koonjan:

Some help please. Registering VPS on MT4 terminal. I chose the free plan, and when I click NEXT , the terminal closes out. And when I bring it back up no VPS registered .

That's odd. Can you manage a screenshot?
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