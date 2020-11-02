list of VPS error codes
Check return codes of the trade server in MQL5 documentation.
thanks https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codes
- www.mql5.com
Greetings to all,
I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.
Greetings to all,
I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.
I think - you find this figures in MQL5 VPS journal, right? because Metatrader does not show any VPS ping ...
This thread is about the ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526 (one page only to read)
- 2018.11.02
- www.mql5.com
The 81 ms ping is very good.
I think - you find this fogures in MQL5 VPS journal, right? because metatrader does not show any VPS ping ...
This thread is about the ping: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526 (one page only to read)
Thanks for your reply Sergey but I have read that one needs latency to be in the range of 1 to 3 for trading so I don't understand why you say this is good. I will however go check your suggested link out for more info. My window disconnects and reconnect from time to time since I hooked up with the vps
And 80 ms is very good for normal trading (because the broker's server needs some time to execute the trade/order, and it is not 1 or 2 ms sorry).
Greetings to all,
I am getting a vps ping of 81.05 ms instead of the expected 3.64 ms as shown in the attachment. Why is this the case? I would not have subscribed if I was shown this png number.
Some help please. Registering VPS on MT4 terminal. I chose the free plan, and when I click NEXT , the terminal closes out. And when I bring it back up no VPS registered .
Some help please. Registering VPS on MT4 terminal. I chose the free plan, and when I click NEXT , the terminal closes out. And when I bring it back up no VPS registered .
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Good day,
Received this message in vps expert journal: trade disabled code: 10017
Is there a list of error codes and their description available?