Stars in Reviews Not Loading
Attached is an image describing my problem.
Thank you
Scott
We can see each individual review so its due to yesterdays site issues.
Advice from the Russian forum :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pavel Kozlov , 2020.10.20 21:38Contact the service desk. We will solve your question.
Service desk refers us to comment in Blog
Which thread did they refer you to?
Service desk ticket says if the topic is not one of the topics listed go to forum to list it. And if I select one of the topics they have it also says to go to forum...... Service desk only deals with financial issues and things like that.
- 2020.10.20
- www.mql5.com
You are about reviews from one product (because the other reviews were accepted by anti-fake review robot).
So, it is not a global bug (and it is for the service desk in case they consider it as a bug for example).
Where in Service desk can we post for a bug? I did not see that topic
But we can see the content (what users write) in his reviews on that product .
I think if we cant see the review contents ,thats when it indicates the "anti-fake" mechanism . (at least thats how it was in the beggining) (did that change?)
-edit- they actually changed that ,reviews are visible anyway in the reviews tab ,Sergey is right
-edit2 - actually , there are products that their review tab looks like this :
that maybe is an indication of the "anti-fake" system being applied .
