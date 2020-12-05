no stars with my products' reviews, not rents-buy within last month... - page 2

New comment
 
I don’t seem to find any product which has any review listed anymore. There are still ratings displayed, but the Review tab is empty for all the products I’ve checked, mostly top rated ones.
 
I also have the same issue. Hope mql5 team will fix it soon
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Shaw, again?

Pavel Kozlov , 2020.10.20 21:36

Everything will be back to normal tomorrow.
If not, please contact the service desk, we will resolve the issue individually.

From the Russian thread

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

From the Russian thread

if not solved during the day,what category would you suggest to use to get in contact with them as no one of the category shown seems to fit 

category

 
iv'e read the Russian forum thread as i'm facing the same issue with vanished ratings while written reviews still remains so i hope this will be resolved soon as this is hard earned stars and not accepted they just 'vanish' out of the blue

empty

 

Announcement:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Shaw, again?

Pavel Kozlov , 10/20/2020 09:03 PM

The display of statistics and reviews has been restored.

We are sorry for the inconvenience.

Reply:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Shaw, again?

Pavel Kozlov , 2020.10.20 21:36

Everything will be back to normal tomorrow.
If not, please contact the service desk, we will resolve the issue individually.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Shaw, again?

Pavel Kozlov , 2020.10.20 21:38

Contact the service desk. We will solve your issue.

 

And as I see on the Russian forum:

  • no one complains anymore (seems it was already fixed for the majority of the users),
    and/or
  • the users are writing to the service desk.
 
Sergey Golubev:

And as I see on the Russian forum:

  • no one complains anymore (seems it was already fixed for the majority of the users),
    and/or
  • the users are writing to the service desk.

perhaps for some but not for all including me. Gave it a go to write to Service Desk about it...so it's time to wait and see what happens 😉

 
Kenneth Parling:

perhaps for some but not for all including me. Gave it a go to write to Service Desk about it...so it's time to wait and see what happens 😉

This thread on Russian forum was started today:
Reset purchases

So, I think, the users are writing to the service desk and I hope it will be fixed soon.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Reset purchases

Volha Loyeva , 2020.10.21 08:27

They promised to fix it today. Or individually in the service desk

 
Sergey Golubev:

This thread on Russian forum was started today:
Reset purchases

So, I think, the users are writing to the service desk and I hope it will be fixed soon.


Yes thank you, i'm aware about the situation and also follow the Russian thread about it

123
New comment