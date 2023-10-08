2020.10.20 19:20:00.632 Trades '83263': failed instant sell 0.1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.26408 tp: 1.10408 [Invalid price] EA wont work. any help?

 EA wont work. any help? i ve tried lots of clean install.. changed many setting. stuck,, it did work for a few day.

 
 EA wont work. any help? i ve tried lots of clean install.. changed many setting. stuck,, it did work for a few day.

without you posting your code there is nothing to say other than you cannot sell at 0.00000  as in your thread title

 
 Sorry this is purchased EA. I believe I narrowed it my guess is IFC markets changed something, I cause I did clean install and it don't work. So I'm trying to work with them to see . Thanks for tips / help. Cheers.
 
I see all the 0.000 in the middle. would that be IFC setting issue? I'm only 1 week in this new stuff. Please feel free to educate.



 
 Sorry this is purchased EA. I believe I narrowed it my guess is IFC markets changed something, I cause I did clean install and it don't work. So I'm trying to work with them to see . Thanks for tips / help. Cheers.
Ask the seller of this EA for assistance.
 
Journal - 2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 Trades '617733': failed instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16637 tp: 1.19837 [Invalid price]


Experts- 2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16637 tp: 1.19837 [invalid price]

2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015

2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16638 tp: 1.19838 [invalid price]

2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015



I see all the 0.000 in the middle. would that be IFC setting issue? I'm only 1 week in this new stuff. Please feel free to educate.



if the requested price is 0.0 it will fail so you need to go to the developer to get it fixed

Refresh prices if you're using CSymbolInfo in standard library, before ordersend.
 

And that screenshot you attached has no data issues. there is never an an issue with broker. Its always with our EA.


Seems like you are really new to trading or perhaps mt5, in that case you should spend some time with manual trading then move on to automated one.

 

I am very new.  50 hrs in.. or so

 
Can anyone give me any idea how to solve it
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market"".
