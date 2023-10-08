2020.10.20 19:20:00.632 Trades '83263': failed instant sell 0.1 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.26408 tp: 1.10408 [Invalid price] EA wont work. any help?
EA wont work. any help? i ve tried lots of clean install.. changed many setting. stuck,, it did work for a few day.
without you posting your code there is nothing to say other than you cannot sell at 0.00000 as in your thread title
Experts- 2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16637 tp: 1.19837 [invalid price]
2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015
2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16638 tp: 1.19838 [invalid price]
2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015
I see all the 0.000 in the middle. would that be IFC setting issue? I'm only 1 week in this new stuff. Please feel free to educate.
Sorry this is purchased EA. I believe I narrowed it my guess is IFC markets changed something, I cause I did clean install and it don't work. So I'm trying to work with them to see . Thanks for tips / help. Cheers.
Journal - 2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 Trades '617733': failed instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16637 tp: 1.19837 [Invalid price]
Experts- 2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16637 tp: 1.19837 [invalid price]
2020.10.22 15:56:28.907 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015
2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: 1.16638 tp: 1.19838 [invalid price]
2020.10.22 16:00:00.535 tradeBuy: Invalid price reply code 10015
I see all the 0.000 in the middle. would that be IFC setting issue? I'm only 1 week in this new stuff. Please feel free to educate.
if the requested price is 0.0 it will fail so you need to go to the developer to get it fixed
And that screenshot you attached has no data issues. there is never an an issue with broker. Its always with our EA.
Seems like you are really new to trading or perhaps mt5, in that case you should spend some time with manual trading then move on to automated one.
I am very new. 50 hrs in.. or so
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
EA wont work. any help? i ve tried lots of clean install.. changed many setting. stuck,, it did work for a few day.