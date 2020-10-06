VPS environment question regarding quantity experts and charts
The charts with EAs attached are migrated only.
It is from the rules:
During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
- active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on.
- ...
more information here.
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
- www.mql5.com
Virtual Hosting Service offers for rent MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 virtual terminals located on Virtual Hosting Cloud network servers. The Virtual Hosting service is available to registered users of MQL5.com aged 18 and older. Use of Virtual Hosting service means that a User has accepted and agreed to these Rules of using the service. User...
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Good day,
the trading environment on my MT5 platform consists of 1 x Expert and 5 x charts. after migration the VPS environment shows 1 x charts and 1 x experts. The changes made to the EA is confirmed in the VPS experts journal.
i am just concerned that the quantity of charts do not show as 5.
Regards
James