VPS Migration
You can only migrate 16 charts using the free minutes of MQL5 VPS service.
To take advantage of the full 32 charts migration limit, use a paid MQL5 VPS subscription.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can only migrate 16 charts using the free minutes of MQL5 VPS service.
To take advantage of the full 32 charts migration limit, use a paid MQL5 VPS subscription.
I want to now because I'm on a live account and want to have the full number but there is nowhere to pay to this particular account.
It gave me a free period of about 2 weeks as oppose to 1 day previously
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Hello,
Perhaps somebody can advise me, what I am looking at.
I have 29 charts on my computer and after a successful migration it is telling me on the right there is 16 charts and on the left the full number of 29.
What is the Environment telling me?
Thanks and regards
GTman