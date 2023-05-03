RadioButton Group control
It's interesting I've had no comments or feedback on this subject! Normally by now I would have been told I am an idiot and to go and read the documentation.
It seems to me these new graphic controls are way too complicated especially for a non-programmer like me! I also thought from the very limited amount of information and articles written so far that the 'include' files contained all the necessary code to operate the controls correctly.
I have managed to create something which is nearly what I am looking for but I am not convinced I am using the correct commands etc;
I am creating a standalone radiobutton group control in a subwindow on my chart.
#property indicator_chart_window #include <stderror.mqh> #include <stdlib.mqh> #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh> #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh> CRadioGroup m_radiogroup; int OnInit() { int subwin = WindowFind("MyIndicator"); m_radiogroup.Create(0,"test",subwin,20,20,200,100); m_radiogroup.ColorBackground(clrBlue); m_radiogroup.ColorBorder(clrBlue); for(int i=0;i<4;i++) { switch(i) { case 0: string name = "Button 1";break; case 1: name = "Button 2";break; case 2: name = "Button 3";break; case 3: name = "Button 4"; } if(!m_radiogroup.AddItem(name,i)) return(false); } ObjectSetInteger(0,"testItem"+i+"Label",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellow); ObjectSetInteger(0,"testItem"+i+"Label",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSetInteger(0,"testItem"+i+"Label",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSetString(0,"testItem"+i+"Label",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial Italic"); //select the first button m_radiogroup.Value(0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
So using the good old tried and trusted code from MT4 to change background colour, font etc; I get this:
However, you can see that it's all a bit messy having to use the system generated label names associated to the radiobuttons.
Also, normal radiobutton selection is not working i.e only one button selected at a time. I thought this might have been invoked through the RadioGroup.mqh file with this included code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sett current item | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CRadioGroup::Select(const int index) { //--- disable the "ON" state if(m_current!=-1) RowState(m_current-m_offset,false); //--- enable the "ON" state if(index!=-1) RowState(index-m_offset,true); //--- save value m_current=index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CRadioGroup::Redraw(void) { //--- loop by "rows" for(int i=0;i<m_total_view;i++) { //--- copy text if(!m_rows[i].Text(m_strings.At(i+m_offset))) return(false); //--- select if(!RowState(i,(m_current==i+m_offset))) return(false); } //--- succeed return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CRadioGroup::RowState(const int index,const bool select) { //--- check index if(index<0 || index>=ArraySize(m_rows)) return(true); //--- change state return(m_rows[index].State(select)); }
Any pointers would be appreciated.
thanks.
This post has given me a deeper understanding of how these Controls work. You inspired me to make a series of items I call BetterControls. Here is the code I made for BCRadioGroup. I'm going to take this knowledge and make it simple to center text on a label too lol.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Includes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BCRadioGroup | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class BCRadioGroup : public CRadioGroup { private: int m_i_ItemCount; public: BCRadioGroup(); void LabelColorBackground(color); void LabelColorBorder(color); void LabelColor(color); bool AddItem(const string name,const long value=0); // getters and setters void ItemCount(int val); int ItemCount(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Getters and setters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BCRadioGroup::ItemCount(int val) {m_i_ItemCount=val;} int BCRadioGroup::ItemCount(void) {return m_i_ItemCount;} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ BCRadioGroup::BCRadioGroup(void) { m_i_ItemCount = 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set label background color | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BCRadioGroup::LabelColorBackground(color c) { for(int i=0;i<ItemCount();i++) { Print(Name()+IntegerToString(i)+"Label"); ObjectSetInteger(0,Name()+"Item"+IntegerToString(i)+"Label",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,c); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set label border color | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BCRadioGroup::LabelColorBorder(color c) { for(int i=0;i<ItemCount();i++) { ObjectSetInteger(0,Name()+"Item"+IntegerToString(i)+"Label",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,c); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set label text color | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BCRadioGroup::LabelColor(color c) { for(int i=0;i<ItemCount();i++) { ObjectSetInteger(0,Name()+"Item"+IntegerToString(i)+"Label",OBJPROP_COLOR,c); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add item and increment count | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool BCRadioGroup::AddItem(const string name,const long value=0) { CRadioGroup::AddItem(name,value); m_i_ItemCount++; return true; }
I am creating a radio button group in a separate indicator window on my charts but having difficulty with some of the settings. My code so far:
This does display a radiobutton group but I am having difficulty in making the whole thing look nice i.e same colour, different font colour/size etc;
I cannot find the right commands to do this - is anybody able to help please?
Also I noticed that when a new radiobutton is selected the old button is still selected. This did not happen when I placed the radiobutton group on a panel in previous testing where there was only one button allowed to be selected at any one time. I thought the RadioGroup include file would have contained this code but obviously not.
thanks for any help.