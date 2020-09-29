cannot install MT4 anymore
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I have a new desktop with an AMD CPU (not sure if that matters). I have been trying to download and install any brokers MT4 and none of them finish installation. They all say near the end of the installation "something went wrong....try again later". An icon appears on my desktop that will not open. I have scanned the registry, removed all anti-virus, created a new admin login, used a VPS to download from another country IP...everything I can think of. I have seen others have this problem, but the posts were over 3 months old with no resolution. Can someone please help me? I cannot demo or back test until this is resolved...
Thanks.
This is what I am getting every time.