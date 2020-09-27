Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
After that - go to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions and check your VPS.
You can check the following:
your trading account and broker's server.
Your trading account and broker's server should be same as in your Metatrader (and this trading account should be connected): and also check the following we are talkling about MT4 according to this page, right? https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions :
and also check the following we are talkling about MT4 according to this page, right? https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Check the account number and the server name to be the same with the top left corner of Metatrader, same with Server tab in metatrader and exact same with this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
After that - check the connection this trading account to the broker's server, is it connected?
For example, my Metatrader (and my trading account) is connected, and I see it:
If you checked everything and it does not work so wait for Monday when the forex market will be opened.
Because some brokers and services are making the maintenance of their equipment during the weekends.
And if it will not work on Monday so write to this thread with all the proofs as the screenshots and logs:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.22 09:04...
-----------------------
I stop support without any proofs (no proofs = no forum support)
read post #19
If you checked everything and it does not work so wait for Monday when the forex market will be opened.
Because some brokers and services are making the maintenance of their equipment during the weekends.
And if it will not work on Monday so write to this thread with all the proofs as the screenshots and logs:
Thanks Sergey for your reply and effort.
I will try everything and wait for markets to be open. Hopefully it's just maintenance.
Thank you very much :)
As we are talking about MT4 so you should have the following (look at the images below ... because I looed at your image on the first post of this your thread so .. you can compare for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
metatrader vps hosting
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.07.08 12:12
After the synchronization of the trading environment with the MQL5 VPS, trading is performed in the VPS server, not locally in your MT4/5 platform.
So, you only have to check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see the message that says that everything (EA, indicators or signals) runs normally.
and more (I am about the images ... because you tolde here on the thread that something was disappeared ... so you can compare your metatrader with those images) -
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols in the Data Window, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it.
In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval. After that, click Request to download the found logs.
Virtual terminal logs themselves are updated at each request and saved in <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.terminal and <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.experts.
and more (I am about the images ... because you tolde here on the thread that something was disappeared ... so you can compare your metatrader with those images) -
Thanks Sergey for the extra information.
I'm thinking the issue could be due to the broker. I'm comparing old screenshots and current setup and notice the broker change their server name.
Before:
After:
While the VPS is still connected to old name.
Thanks Sergey for the extra information.
I'm thinking the issue could be due to the broker. I'm comparing old screenshots and current setup and notice the broker change their server name.
Before:
After:
While the VPS is still connected to old name.
After manually changing the server name. It works now :)
So it seems that Axitrade renamed their servers to Axi over the weekend...
Thanks Eleni and Sergey for the helpful response
After manually changing the server name. It works now :)
So it seems that Axitrade renamed their servers to Axi over the weekend...
Thanks Eleni and Sergey for the helpful response
So, for a millionth time it was an irrelevant to MQL5 problem.