Indicators: Automatic Risk Reward box create
Is there any way to make the indicator to adjust every tick so you dont have to press the Reset all box button all of the time ?
Is there any way to make the indicator to adjust every tick so you dont have to press the Reset all box button all of the time ?
Is there any way to make the indicator to adjust every tick so you dont have to press the Reset all box button all of the time ?
Nice. OK in next update.
BUt if you like you can do this:
just add this function ChartClean(); in start() function loop
void start() { ButtonCreate(0,"Reset",0,20,30,110,25,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"Reset All Box","Trebuchet MS",10,clrWhite,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrMediumSeaGreen,false,false,false,true,1,""); //... ChartClean(); }
My idea with it is to have it to adjust all of the time and check the distance of the zones , and trade when when one of the zones is bigger than the other by x pips. Can actually be something that works 😊
Thank you so much will give it a try when I get home !
My idea with it is to have it to adjust all of the time and check the distance of the zones , and trade when when one of the zones is bigger than the other by x pips. Can actually be something that works 😊
its an indicator an you cannot trade automatically.
but you can use it as you want dear friend.
You can consult
Haii my dear, how if i'll would like to use this indicator.
Haii my dear, how if i'll would like to use this indicator.
https://youtu.be/rloNyFVtHuA
Hello, I cannot open more than one box, it is constantly opening and closing or not opening at all. I have to close one pair and open the other. I always have to press the RESET button. Also, what exactly is the working principle of this box? When I combine this box with my other tools, it works fine.
Hello, I cannot open more than one box, it is constantly opening and closing or not opening at all. I have to close one pair and open the other. I always have to press the RESET button. Also, what exactly is the working principle of this box? When I combine this box with my other tools, it works fine.
You have to add Indicator on other chart too. every chart has 1 indicator attached and has one box
Hi....where is this indicator? Free download search got me here but i cant find any download..sorry i am new here.
Author: Faeze Bakhshayesh