How to change the ListView BackGround color?
Reza nasimi:
I want to change all its body's color except the scroll and the text.
Edit:
Hello.
I'm using the mql4 standard library and using CListView created a list.
Can somebody please tell me how can I change the listview background?
To avoid misunderstandings, I mean, it's white by default and I want to change its color totally. I don't mean to change the border color or the selected item.
Any help would be appreciated.
Regards
Edit:
This is a simple example. When I use its direct backgorund color method this is what happens:
Dear Reza :)
Do you try to edit Defines.mqh file?
or try this :
#include <Controls\Defines.mqh> #undef CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_BG #undef CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_BG #define CONTROLS_LISTITEM_COLOR_BG clrMagenta #define CONTROLS_LIST_COLOR_BG clrMagenta
