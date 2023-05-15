How to add Vertical Scroll from <Controls/Scrolls.mqh> to any AppDialog panel or Container
There are a lot of articles about panels with a lot of features all with working code: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=panel&module=mql5_module_articles
and in the CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=panel&module=mql5_module_codebase
Topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I already made an Indicator that shows Economical Events on chart as Labels. Now I want to show all those events on a AppDialog panel. Most of the times events list is long that overflow from the chart. So I need a vertical scroll on panel. Only ListView object has by default vertical scroll where item can be added as a string. But in events I've separate labels with different color. So ListView is not working for me. I added vertical scroll to the panel but it has no connection with anything. If somebody has any idea how to add functional vertical scroll bar to any panel or container like ListView. I look forward to hearing from you, thanks.