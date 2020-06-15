How to read an item on ListView I made?
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Hi
I made a ListView using the standard library ClistView.
The number of items I'm adding to it is not predefined and depends on how user works with the other parts of the EA.
The Items are added in groups of 3 items means in each group I have two lines on string values and one additional string line which is just a group border/separator.
How can i remove a group?
As soon as I remove 1 item, the indexes are reset, then I thought I have to read each Item and if it belongs to the group I want to delete I can delete it and also can delete the separator line if it is on the next index. but I can not find any method to read Items.
-Is there a way to read the items?
-is there a better way to find and delete the items?
-Is there a way better than using those separators? something like using colors or any other way ?
Edit : I wanted to add that I'm new in using standard libraries, and have difficulty with understanding the codes written in OOP. Maybe that's why I couldn't find the answer by myself.
Regards