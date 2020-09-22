Pls help me.
If EA open position with Magicnumber=129090905 on 1# account, then EA doesn't allow open any position with Magicnumber=129090905 on 1# account. Simultaneously, can EA open position with Magicnumber=129090905 on another 2# account?
Not. The EA can perform trading operations only on the current trading account.
Not. The EA can perform trading operations only on the current trading account.
Why? 1# account and 2# account is different or not?
Why? 1# account and 2# account is different or not?
Algorithm: You are logged in to account # 1 - opened a chart and attached an advisor - the advisor trades on trading account # 1. Then you logged into account # 2 - opened a chart and attached an advisor - the advisor trades on trading account # 2.
Algorithm: You are logged in to account # 1 - opened a chart and attached an advisor - the advisor trades on trading account # 1. Then you logged into account # 2 - opened a chart and attached an advisor - the advisor trades on trading account # 2.
No2, Two Mt4 opened, one EA attached on two MT4. 1# account working on First Mt4, 2# account working on second mt4
No2, Two Mt4 opened, one EA attached on two MT4. 1# account working on First Mt4, 2# account working on second mt4
I repeat: the advisor can trade (perform trading operations) ONLY on the CURRENT trading account.
The current trading account is:
- www.mql5.com
First Mt4 work on Russian VPS, second Mt4 work on American VPS . Two different location, two different account (1#, 2#), but same Magicnumber.
Each Expert Advisor will trade ONLY on the trading account on which it is launched.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.09.22 10:13
I repeat: the advisor can trade (perform trading operations) ONLY on the CURRENT trading account.
The current trading account is:
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- A terminal is open for one account at a time. If you want to trade two accounts simultaneously, install a second terminal in a second folder and attach it to the second account.
- Erdenebayar Lamjav: First Mt4 work on Russian VPS, second Mt4 work on American VPS. Two different location, two different account (1#, 2#), but same Magicnumber.Then you have already done № 2. What's the problem? The MN is irrevalent.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use