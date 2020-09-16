signal setting

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please help me
 
laurent Gerard:

If you use MQL5 VPS and you have synchronized your signal subscription with it, you DO NOT NEED TO TICK the Enable realtime signal subscription, option in Signals settings.

Read these instructions carefully:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

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