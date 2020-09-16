nzdusd buy order opend with wrong quotation
Hello,
can someone inform me why my buy-order on 16th Sept. at 00:05:01 opened with value from last day at 16:45:00, is here a technical error?
The candle High on 16th Sept. 00:05 was 0,67155, actually the opening of my position was with 0,67255 - see printscreen attached.
Thank you.
kr/Peter
Turn on the display of the Ask price on the chart and you will understand everything.
The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET ) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134.
Thank you William and Vladimir,
in fact, the spread at midnight is about 10 pips while the normal spread is below 2 pips.
kr/Peter
