When creating a Take Profit for an open position SELL position, a BUY order is created... why ?
AYMERIC75:
When running the backtester, I can see that it actually creates a BUY order , so I don't understand how this BUY order can make profit (0.28) since it's a BUY order and the TP was below the price at which it was initiated...
To close Sell position a Buy position is created.
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Hello all,
Whenever there is a SELL opened position, I create a SL and a TP for it:
When running the backtester, I can see that it actually creates a BUY order , so I don't understand how this BUY order can make profit (0.28) since it's a BUY order and the TP was below the price at which it was initiated...
Any idea ?
Thanks