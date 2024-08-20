Kernel Density Estimation code - Help needed please
Hi
there are some mistakes inside the code
in the file CSJPlugin
in the routine
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Choose the parameters for the algorithm |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSJPlugin::choose_parameters(void)
................................................................
put => while((error>comp_eps)&&(p<=P_UL))
instead of while((error>comp_eps)&(p<=P_UL))
/////////////////////////
also, the KDE_example is a script, so you should replicate all the additionnal files "include" inside the MQL5\Scripts directory
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Hi,
I've found a nice article about KDE here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/396 which is used for clustering large data. I've tested on MT5 didn't worked as I expected. Since I'm not too much familiar with MT5 environment and I'd like to use it on MT4, I simply used the files on MQL4. Again the same unexpected result.
In the code to be simpler, I've disabled the readings x[] data from symbol and manually add 20 decimal inputs to array X[]. I also disable graphical part to simplify the code thus I'm writing the results to a file to plot it on excel.
The results are as below tables and graph.
As clearly seen from red graph, the density should not be like this. I've tested with several different parameters but couldn't make it work.
I also would expect that the density output would be larger than 20 lines, may be 100 lines or more?
Could someone kindly help me to figure out why the code does not work properly? Or may be recommend me a different KDE code for MQL4.
Thanks in advance.