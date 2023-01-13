How "plot" a variable on chart, like plot in pinescript ?
Hello,
I have a problem, I can't understand and especially to make a line that will follow the high (or low) on the graph.
I looked at several forums, articles, etc. but I can't do it, so I'm going to create this topic to get some help.
Before I coded in pinescript and as the mql5 is completely different I am lost 😂
I know how to make a horizontal line, but it is not what I would like, I would like a line that is on the graph and visible in the past.
Basically the same operation as a plot in pinescript on tradingview.
If someone could explain me how to do it, it would be very nice
- Plotting lines in an EA
- Line do not plot on graph (mql5)
- indicator position against right price axis only
Hello , consult this example that plots one line
The comments will guide you to the process
To start , go to File>>New>>Custom Indicator>>move through all the steps and once your code appears , select all , delete it and replace with this
#property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window //<<<<<WHERE IT DRAWS #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Plot #property indicator_label1 "Plot" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrWhite #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- indicator buffers double Plot[]; int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping /* This instructs the program to handle the size of the array Plot[] automatically according to how many bars exist on the chart (new or old) */ SetIndexBuffer(0,Plot,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- /* There are several ways to access data in mt5 Imagine for a second T is the total number of bars on the chart in arrays you can access elements from [0] till [T-1] So for indicators the constant arrays provided above (in the function) are mapped : with [0] being the oldest bar in time (the leftmost) and with [T-1] being the newest bar in time (or the live bar if the market is open) example : high[0] is the first bar's high But there are also the iSeries arrays to access data and are mapped : with [T-1] being the oldest bar in time with [0] being the newest bar in time example : iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0) For this example let's use the arrays above Now , in indicators you have the value rates_total which is self explanatory , it is the "T" value from above and the prev_calculated value which tells you how many bars have been processed in the previous call This is the reason we use the arrays above for the first example , we can conveniently know where to start our processing since the prev_calculated can also be used to point to a position in these arrays since they are mapped from left[0] to right[T-1] (right[rates_total-1]) So what do we need ? we need to run calculations from the last calculated bar -1 but we cannot go below zero in the arrays index . So our formula is : */ int from=(int)MathMax(0,prev_calculated-1);//so that we don't start from -1 /* what are we doing above ? the first time the OnCalculate runs it will have 0 as prev_calculated (prev_calculated = previously_calculated btw) so if we start from prev_calculated-1 we hit -1 . We choose the biggest number , 0 , -1 => 0 so we will go through all the bars and here is our loop */ for(int i=from;i<rates_total;i++) { /* this will go from the leftmost bar to the rightmost bar , and ,if we have calculated up to rates_total (i.e. rates_total==prev_calculated) we will calculate (or update) the live bar because from is prev_calculated-1 and we loop until rates_total-1 (< instead of <=) So , let's do an easy a** calculation the high - low We fill the buffer we are ploting directly in the same position */ Plot[i]=high[i]-low[i]; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Hello , consult this example that plots one line
The comments will guide you to the process
To start , go to File>>New>>Custom Indicator>>move through all the steps and once your code appears , select all , delete it and replace with this
Hi,
Thank you very much for taking the time to answer me.
I tried with the script you gave me, the problem is that my script (on which I want to draw the highs and lows) is an EA.
So I tried to make it work with what you show me, but without success.
Basically, I have this ( to keep it simple ) and I would like to just display a line that will follow the highs, simply.
double high; void OnTick() { high = iHigh(Symbol(),Period(),0); }
GREED #:
Hi,
Thank you very much for taking the time to answer me.
I tried with the script you gave me, the problem is that my script (on which I want to draw the highs and lows) is an EA.
So I tried to make it work with what you show me, but without success.
Basically, I have this ( to keep it simple ) and I would like to just display a line that will follow the highs, simply.
You cannot plot the line as it evolves on the EA or Script unfortunately , but , if you want a line that moves (a horizontal line) that can be done anywhere .
//declare your variable double high=0; //you will create an object , the object has a name so you can use a tag for your "system" objects //it seems too much but its not string system_tag="GREED_";//note this is your variable not a mandate of the platform , you are //just doing it to handle your objects when the program starts and when the program finishes (your program) int OnInit() { //--- //so it starts what do you do you need to create the line high=iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0); ObjectCreate(ChartID(),system_tag+"_HIGH",OBJ_HLINE,0,0,high); //now the line exists which means you won't need to be creating it all the time but //to just update its price //also , when you are finished with adding or editing objects on the chart you call ChartRedraw(); //next onTick //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- //now on tick you need to update the line high=iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,0); //so update the object (same name with what you created) with the new high ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(),system_tag+"_HIGH",OBJPROP_PRICE,high); ChartRedraw(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- //your program exits , delete all your objects ObjectsDeleteAll(ChartID(),system_tag);//delete all objects that start with this ("GREED_") }
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