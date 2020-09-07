Do you know any absolute value related to whole Forex market wave except candle(ticks)?
Maybe study how central markets vs de-central markets work. We can exchange currency between us it will generate 1 tick and 1 price, only you and i know the tick and the price, not the rest of the world. Candle values / tick values are not absolute just like TICK volume on forex. MT5 does have REAL volume, it only relates to central markets!
Thank you so much, Enrique.>>MT5 does have REAL volume, it only relates to central markets!
I saw all the real volume's value is 0. How to check real volume?
Dear experienced traders
Do you know any absolute value related to whole Forex market wave except candle(ticks)?
Almost indicator what we can use is relative value.
I thought volume should be one of the absolute value related to whole Forex market, but I was wrong.
It seems MT5 only have tick volume but not real volume, and tick volume is different in every broker.
