Optimization of the EA parameters
matijabensa:
Hello. By optimizing the trailing stop and trailing step values, is it better optimize for profit, drawdown or Sharpe ratio?
you should discover by yourself
matijabensa:
Hello. By optimizing the trailing stop and trailing step values, is it better optimize for profit, drawdown or Sharpe ratio?
You have already pointed out the things to look out for, and the idea is to achieve a resonable balance between profit, dd and most importantly SR. Try optimising without trailing stop for comparison, and so take a thorough investigative approach to each and every parameter in various combinations. Eventually you will find it. So in essence, it's a self discovery process!
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Hello. By optimizing the trailing stop and trailing step values, is it better optimize for profit, drawdown or Sharpe ratio?