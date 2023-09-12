How to change the default pass maximum of optimization test?
Hi,
The MT4/5 uses the genetic algorithm for faster optimization. If you want to check all the cases, you have to disable it.
In the settings you can change it from the method selection option.
Good luck
Mehran Sepah Mansoor:
Hi,
Hi,
The MT4/5 uses the genetic algorithm for faster optimization. If you want to check all the cases, you have to disable it.
In the settings you can change it from the method selection option.
Good luck
Thank you so much, Mehran.
Could you kindly provide me a screen shot or show me how to access method selection option?
I found below, but the disable works like stop optimization(only 1 test as input).
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
- You showed two choices, "slow complete" and "fast genetic." Mehran said to disable genetic, not disable optimization.
- The number shown is not a maximum, it is an estimate and may increase. You do not "need it test as 100,000 or more." Ignore the number, it is irrevalent.
William Roeder:
- You showed two choices, "slow complete" and "fast genetic." Mehran said to disable genetic, not disable optimization.
- The number shown is not a maximum, it is an estimate and may increase. You do not "need it test as 100,000 or more." Ignore the number, it is irrelevant.
Thank you so much, William.
I'm using slow complete.
But actually it seems not "complete".
At the first it will show pass number as 10,496 and finished at around 17,000.
After that if I optimize it again as same optimization set. The result (balance and PF) will change a lot.
It cause me have to run slow complete more than 10 times to find the best one. However I'm not sure there is no better one or not.
I have the same issue, I am somewhat capped, I have very complex EA, and I need to find the base ground from which to set the default values. But I only getlike 10/17k passes also. And I know the settings are there. I have just not yet uncovered it. I can try by hand. But GA would be much more helpful. Have you been able to solve it or not ? Thank You.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear experienced traders.
Do you know how to change the default pass maximum of optimization test?
Backgrounds:
1. The default pass maximum number seems like is 10,496.
2. Not matter the pass is over 100,000 or 1,000,000 the maximum number shows as 10,496. I need it test as 100,000 or more.
3. At the end of test in some case, the maximum number will increase but not so much.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky