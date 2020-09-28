How to change the optimization test's spread back to floating?

New comment
 

Dear experienced traders


We can change the optimization test's spread from floating to a value, like 20, 30. 

Do you know how to change the value back to floating? 


Thank you in advance and best regards



 
Sky L:

Dear experienced traders


We can change the optimization test's spread from floating to a value, like 20, 30. 

Do you know how to change the value back to floating? 


Thank you in advance and best regards



Set it to 0

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Set it to 0

Thank you so much, Lorentzos! 

New comment