VPS not working in EA

Dear Sir, one of my VPS subscribed (mql5 hongkong 01:6163002)are not working on my signal slave EA whenever I try to connect, it appear as migration to virtual

hosting failed : DLLS are not allowed so please let me know how to solve it.

 

dll is not allowed on MQL5 VPS -

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service 

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.

Migration to VPS failed due to Old EX4 file version. How to recompile the " Communicator ex4 " and migrate again?

Seems, your EA or your tool is using this file, and this file was compuled with old MT4 build.
You can fix your tool (do notuse this file), or find the source code for this file and compile it with new MT4/MetaEditor (I am having MT4 build 1335 for example).

PS. As to refund for MQL5 VPS so asfar as I know - there is no any option for refund in this VPS.
But I found something -

Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
 
Thank you mr. Sergey,

There is no any option for refund. Can I use the VPS service for my other EA instead?

 
Yes.
But please note that dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS.
