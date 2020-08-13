MetaTester (build 2572) - no SMT?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
what is the maximum agent i can install ?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 06:31Per computer:
Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- 2020.07.25
- www.mql5.com
This changes (that physical cores only will be used; it is 6 in your case) were made in November last year.
Thank you very much for a quick reply. Obviously I missed that change. Today I needed to reinstall MetaTester, it somehow removed itself from the system, might be connected to recent Windows update/ MetaTester update and got to reinitialize my agents. As I check my MetaTester application daily I'm sure it was showing 12 agents yesterday, it most probably just haven't updated agents number on itself.
Non existing problem solved, hope it helps others.
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Today I noticed that there's only 6 agents available out of usual 12. It's Intel i7 5820K 6 cores/ 12 threads CPU. Is there any change about SMT that I'm not aware of or possibly a bug?