Attemtping the fastest MT4 backtest possible for 500USD what are your recommendations?
Attemtping the fastest tick by tick MT4/MT5 backtest possible; what are your recommendations? Thought about building a gaming PC without the graphics card; is this approach OK?
Definately MT5 ,the MetaQuotes Demo MT5 (for the backtest) ,ignore MT4 completely for tests ,forget about it.
As far as cpu cores go , i havent noticed if it utilizes all of them so im not well informed on this .But the no gpu approach is correct when it comes to backtesting (again based on what ive seen,come across,searched,done)
I would bank on cpu , ram and Windows+MT5 installed on an SSD
For instance , 500USD in EUR is ~ 400 euros
So in Greece what i would do is buy up a refurbished machine (used in shows or for displays or as an exhibition pc)
like this :
Its got a 4th generation i7 an SSD and windows 10 on that SSD ,a case ,a mobo ,power supply.
So the next step is to find the specs and see how much ram it can carry .
And for the Ram
it lands us at 370 euros , now i would either fork over another 60 (430 total) to get it to 32GB or i would start all over again
by lowering the cpu specs in step 1.
